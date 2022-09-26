Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.74 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 298,701 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $40.77. 9,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

