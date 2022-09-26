Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

