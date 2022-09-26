PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 922,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 155,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of C opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

