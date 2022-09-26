Collective Family Office LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 242.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,142 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.97% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

