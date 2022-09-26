Collective Family Office LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSJN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.91. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,611. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

