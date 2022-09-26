Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 40,004 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 598.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 1.60% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,315,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,007. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $56.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

