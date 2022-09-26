SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 201,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $257,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.54. 2,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

