Collective Family Office LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.44. 606,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,144,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average is $186.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.