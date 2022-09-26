Collective Family Office LLC Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.01. 329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,539. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average of $241.60.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

