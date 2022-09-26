Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.