Collective Family Office LLC Sells 4,749 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.84. 5,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,526. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07.

