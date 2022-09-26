Collective Family Office LLC Sells 52,489 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,489 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,149. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $43.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

