Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 60,314 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 339.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.32% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.13. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,009. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99.

