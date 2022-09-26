Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.52

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 1616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point dropped their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

