LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.27

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 10838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

