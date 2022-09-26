LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.27

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 10838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.