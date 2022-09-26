Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $140.80

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.80 and last traded at $140.84, with a volume of 3028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $626,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,253,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,787,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.