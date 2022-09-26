Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.40

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 26399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SID. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

