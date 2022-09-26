National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.76

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

