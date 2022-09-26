iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.30

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $104.70, with a volume of 44379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
