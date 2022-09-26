iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.30

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $104.70, with a volume of 44379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.