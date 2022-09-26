Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.62

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.62 and last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.13.

Insider Activity

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji acquired 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,975,283.75. Insiders bought a total of 16,710 shares of company stock worth $195,660 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.