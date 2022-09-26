Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.76

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $885.46 million, a P/E ratio of 368.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

