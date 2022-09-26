Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.76

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $885.46 million, a P/E ratio of 368.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34.
Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.