Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,339. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

