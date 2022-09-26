Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.46

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,670.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 15,015.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

