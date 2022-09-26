Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.46

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,670.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 15,015.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
