LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.38

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 6498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.74.
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
About LXP Industrial Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
Further Reading
