LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.38

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 6498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

