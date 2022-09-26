Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 0.5%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 105,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,883,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.64.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.