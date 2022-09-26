Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.75

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Banner Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Banner by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

