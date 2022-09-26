DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.21

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

