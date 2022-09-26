Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.88

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

