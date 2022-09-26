Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.56

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -182.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,112.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

