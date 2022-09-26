Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.03

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.03 and last traded at C$26.05, with a volume of 1737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.66.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

