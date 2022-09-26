Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.04

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 46680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 829,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

