Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.77

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 13770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

