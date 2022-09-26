Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $317.90

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $317.90 and last traded at $317.90, with a volume of 3733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Charter Communications by 291.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

