Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $317.90

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $317.90 and last traded at $317.90, with a volume of 3733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.66.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.21.
Charter Communications Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Charter Communications by 291.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
