Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.07

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 1131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
