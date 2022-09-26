Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.07

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 1131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,759,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,491,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,026,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,238,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,279,000 after buying an additional 81,874 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.