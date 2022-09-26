Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Down 16.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 191,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 336,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCU. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$103.14 million and a PE ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

