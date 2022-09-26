Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,528 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.