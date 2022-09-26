Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.26

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 8151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

