Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.19

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 44580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

