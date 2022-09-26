iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.08

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 3550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

