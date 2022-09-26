RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.89

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $677.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

