Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.68

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Rayonier Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

