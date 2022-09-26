Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0107

Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes.The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node.(korean)”

