Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Hits $0.0044

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Asian Fintech coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Asian Fintech Coin Profile

Asian Fintech’s launch date was May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, AFIN aims to connect cryptocurrency and sustainability together, allowing holders of AFIN Coin to be involved in cryptocurrency without worrying about the damage to the environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

