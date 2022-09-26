Portal (PORTAL) Price Up 72.2% Over Last Week

Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Portal coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Portal has a market cap of $34,650.00 and $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Portal has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Portal Profile

Portal launched on April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Portal is www.project-portal.io.

Portal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

