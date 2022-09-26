NiiFi (NIIFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,501.00

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One NiiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NiiFi has a total market capitalization of $2,133.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NiiFi

NiiFi was first traded on June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NiiFi is www.niifi.com.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NiiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NiiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

