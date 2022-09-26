Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.44 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

