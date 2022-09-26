Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.29 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

