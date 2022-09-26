iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

