Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,867 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,489 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,382,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 804,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 451.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 416,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PEY stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

