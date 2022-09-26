Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.44 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

